Digital Fitness Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $83,662.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,774,120 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Buying and Selling Digital Fitness
