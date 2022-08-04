Digital Fitness Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $83,662.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00632997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,774,120 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.