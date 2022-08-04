Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$6.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.43.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

