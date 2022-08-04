Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $345,226.68 and $13,998.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007743 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00234453 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.