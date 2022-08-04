Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 32,870 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.37% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $116,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 50,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,012. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

