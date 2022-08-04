Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,127 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $118,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 16,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.