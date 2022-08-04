Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $115,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

