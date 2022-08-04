Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 2.99% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $121,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.33. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,633. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.