Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 106,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,079,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

