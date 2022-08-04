Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,205,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,927,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 11,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,823. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

