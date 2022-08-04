DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Price Down 2.3% This Week

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. DINGO TOKEN has a total market cap of $315,416.11 and approximately $2,188.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.

About DINGO TOKEN

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.

DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading

