DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 97.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 6.4 %

DISH stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83.

Insider Activity

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.