Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.48). 1,092,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.47).

Diversified Gas & Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £854.91 million and a P/E ratio of -48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

