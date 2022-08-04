DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

DLH stock remained flat at $18.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 34,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. DLH has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DLH by 72,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DLH by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DLH by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

