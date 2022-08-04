Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.