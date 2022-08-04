Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.75 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.46.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 381,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

