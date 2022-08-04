Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 145.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 91,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

