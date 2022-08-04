Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.
Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Stories
