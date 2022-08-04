DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of DD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

