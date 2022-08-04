DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

