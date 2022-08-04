DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,060. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $6,339,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

