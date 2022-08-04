DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 102,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,060. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $6,339,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

