DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

