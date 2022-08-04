DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

