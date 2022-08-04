Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66,010.00 and a beta of 0.14. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

