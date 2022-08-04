DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DZSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

DZSI opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in DZS by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DZS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

