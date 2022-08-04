e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $42.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.5 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.95.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $19,845,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,128 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.