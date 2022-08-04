E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $810.70

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$810.70 and traded as low as C$800.02. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$800.02, with a volume of 112 shares traded.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$809.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$866.59.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($829.17) million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

