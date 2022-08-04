EarnX (EARNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded up 360,260.9% against the dollar. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
EarnX Coin Trading
