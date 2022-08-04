EastGroup Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for EastGroup Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.90.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.33 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

