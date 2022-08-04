Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after buying an additional 123,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

