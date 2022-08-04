Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eaton by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $148.70 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.40.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

