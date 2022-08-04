Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given Maintains Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.87.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

