Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.40.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

