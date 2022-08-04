Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

