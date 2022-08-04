Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.87.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

