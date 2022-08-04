Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.01. 26,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

