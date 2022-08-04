Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETN. UBS Group cut their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.01. 26,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,451. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

