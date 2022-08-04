Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

