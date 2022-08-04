Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0429 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CEV opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

