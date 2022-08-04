eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.87. 10,602,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,632,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 124,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 369,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

