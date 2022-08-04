eBoost Market Cap Hits $449,022.76 (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $449,022.76 and $184.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00256015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002407 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

