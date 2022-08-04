Eden Trading Down 26.1% This Week (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $395,023.71 and approximately $15.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003932 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00128671 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032349 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.
Eden Coin Profile
EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.
Eden Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.