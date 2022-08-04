Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.5 %

EDIT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.15. 1,853,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,244. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,092 shares of company stock valued at $86,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.