Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,333. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.