Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,809,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $10,940,387. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $104.02. 23,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,333. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

