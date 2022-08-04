Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $250,673.61 (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Elamachain has a market cap of $250,673.61 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elamachain has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

Buying and Selling Elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

