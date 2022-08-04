Elastos Trading Up 5.1% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00008010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $767,144.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001225 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.