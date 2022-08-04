Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $421,073.76 and approximately $28,814.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

