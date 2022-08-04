Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) were up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 5,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEEF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

