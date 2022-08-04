Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.0 %

LLY stock opened at $313.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.