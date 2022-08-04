EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.80 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.68 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

